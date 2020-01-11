Wearables

After Philips Complaint, US Regulators Will Look Into Wearable Devices

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Wearables

After allegations of patent infringement by Koninklijke Philips and its North American unit, regulators with the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) said they will look into wearable monitoring devices with the inclusion of those made by Garmin and Fitbit, Reuters reported.

The investigation would also probe devices made by Maintek Computer, Inventec Appliances and Ingram Micro.

“We believe these claims are without merit and a result of Philips’ failure to succeed in the wearables market,” Fitbit said, according to the report.

It also noted it would strongly defend itself against all claims put forward in the complaint.

In the compliant, Philips and Philips North America, are asking for an import ban or tariffs and claim the other firms went against the patents of Phillips or otherwise misappropriated its intellectual property.

Ingram Micro, Inventec Appliances, Maintek and Garmin representatives could not be reached for a comment immediately, per the report. And, while the USITC agreed to start a probe, it said it “has not yet made any decision on the merits of the case” and would come to a determination “at the earliest practicable time.”

Wearable activity trackers, for their part, have become more popular with consumers aiming to monitor their physical activity as well as other health data. The news also comes as consumers are making resolutions for 2020.

In separate news, reports surfaced in early November that Google reached a definitive agreement to acquire Fitbit. Google was reportedly paying $7.35 per share in cash for Fitbit, valuing the company at approximately $2.1 billion, per news at the time.

The firm said it will work with the experts of Fitbit to make top artificial intelligence, software and hardware to help stimulate advancement in wearables that could benefit people around the globe. The acquisition could see Google’s parent company, Alphabet, making a larger play to expand into the health and fitness space.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Acceptance, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
4.4K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China
4.1K
International

Amex Cleared To Operate In China

Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments
3.7K
Travel Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Paying For Adventure Travel

Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub
3.7K
International

Hundreds Of FinTechs Move From UK To EU Ahead Of Brexit

Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems
3.3K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Foresees No Financial Impact From Ransomware Attack

Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System
3.0K
Cryptocurrency

Libra Chair Says Bitcoin Is Not A Payment System

citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news
3.0K
Personnel

Citigroup Names New Retail Banking Leader

Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities
2.9K
Cryptocurrency

Cryptos, Blockchain Listed Among SEC Priorities In 2020

Amazon connected Amazon connected
2.7K
Alexa

Alexa’s Expanding Ecosystem

Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments, Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments,
2.7K
Investments

Israeli Tech Startups Boost Funding 30 Pct. YOY

Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news
2.7K
Delivery

Grab Opens Inaugural Singapore Cloud Kitchen

security and fraud online security and fraud online
2.7K
Security & Fraud

Why Travel Is A Popular Destination For Fraudsters

2.5K
Authentication

NRF On PIN-less EMV Cards And POS Fraud

2.4K
Commerce Connected

Airbnb: How To Win The $1.4T Battle For Millennials

Masterclass Masterclass
2.2K
VISA

Are Virtual Cards The Future Of B2B Travel Payments?