Deep Dive: How FI-FinTech Partnerships Power Businesses’ AP Cost Savings

All of these factors generate strong demand for AP automation solutions, and companies want to ensure that they are entrusting their financial processes to reliable providers with high-quality offerings. Many businesses may wish to turn to existing partners — such as their FIs — to help them obtain such services.

FI-FinTech Partnerships

FIs must make their own decisions when determining how best to meet customers’ demands for AP automation, though. They could develop in-house solutions, but such processes take time, and business clients that become frustrated waiting for products to launch may turn to other FIs instead.

Banks can more quickly ramp up their offerings if they collaborate with FinTechs that already provide AP automation solutions and extend those services to their clients. An FI might integrate with an AP management solution to enable its business clients to send vendor payments via ACH, checks and virtual cards in a faster and more streamlined manner, for example. U.S. banks appear to be taking these technology partners’ power to heart, as they made 180 percent more investments in FinTechs in 2018 than in the previous year.

FI-FinTech partnerships can take various forms, depending on banks’ needs and budgets. One hands-off approach sees banks referring business clients to trusted FinTechs that can supply AP services, thereby sparing themselves from managing the solutions. This approach may remove obligations from these FIs’ teams, but it also results in fewer opportunities for client engagement.

An alternative strategy sees FIs purchase FinTechs’ solutions, tailor them to their needs and then provide the offerings to customers under their own labels. This method seamlessly embeds AP services into banks’ digital platforms, but it requires FIs to handle activities like marketing and customer support, and to pay for subscriptions to AP software. Yet another option involves banks purchasing sole rights to FinTechs’ solutions, giving them a competitive edge over their peers. This approach places management responsibilities squarely on the FIs, however.