Visa and Ample Earth Team to Bring Sustainability Data to Payments

Visa has launched a partnership with U.K.-based climate FinTech Ample Earth.

The collaboration is designed to incorporate sustainability data into digital banking apps and loyalty programs and help banks better segment customers and discover new ways to “engage, empower, and reward sustainability,” the companies said in a Tuesday (Sept. 2) news release.

“Transactions are a touchpoint people interact with daily. By helping people understand the impact of their spending, we can empower millions of businesses and customers to use their purchasing power as a force for good,” Ample Earth Co-founder and CEO Raja Darbari said in the release.

“People don’t have time to fact-check sustainability claims, but they do want clarity and accessible information. We aim to bridge that gap and make sustainability data easy to digest and relatable.”

According to the release, Ample provides merchant-specific sustainability data across “key social and environmental themes,” turning unstructured data into actionable insights with eco-labels and social tags like “Zero-Waste,” “Living Wage Employer” and “B Corp.”

Visa promoted a new white paper on sustainability along with the announcement. In it, the company argued that much of the available data available today is “inconsistent, inaccurate, and incoherent.”

“Also, there’s a constant risk of greenwashing, with some players – either knowingly or not – misrepresenting their true sustainability performance,” Visa wrote.

The companies say the combination of Visa’s global reach and Ample’s sustainability intelligence can allow sustainability data to be integrated into everyday decision-making, “strengthening the role of financial institutions in shaping customer behavior and incentivizing sustainable business practices.”

As covered here earlier this year, factors like sustainability and inclusivity are important to younger consumers in choosing which brands to support. A report by First Insight showed 73% of Gen Z consumers are willing to pay more for eco-friendly products.

“Beauty brands offering clean, cruelty-free products see increased engagement from Gen Z, whose purchasing decisions are influenced by a brand’s transparency, ethical practices, and environmental commitment,” PYMNTS wrote.

In other Visa news, PYMNTS spoke with Raul Leyva, vice president of issuing solutions at Visa DPS, about the changing face of compliance.

“Compliance and regulations were usually primarily driven by laws and rules,” he said in an interview posted Tuesday. Now, “regulators use the law and official rules [as well as] consent orders, examiner guides, official interpretations and other less formal processes, which makes it more difficult to keep abreast of changes.”