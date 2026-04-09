The Stablecoin Reality Check

Narrator

0:03

Welcome to From the Block, where Ryan Rugg, City's Global Head of Digital Assets, and Karen Webster, CEO of Payments, unpack the real questions CEOs and CFOs are asking about stable coins. From infrastructure to innovation, it's the practical path from concept to competitive advantage. In this episode, Karen Webster and Ryan Rugg sit down with Tanner Tadeo, CEO and co-founder of Stable C to discuss how stablecoins are moving real money. Just not that much of it yet.

Karen Webster

0:35

Hey Ryan! Welcome back. It's been a long time. It has. Excited to be here. Excited to be here. You know what they say? April showers bring more from the block podcast. I love it. More special editions coming. More special editions coming, and we're we're in the green. You know, green is a sign of spring and renewal and all kinds of money, all kinds of good things that are that are all wonderful. And today we have Tanner Todeo, co-founder and CEO of Stable C with us. Hey Tanner.

SPEAKER_04

1:08

Hey Karen.

Karen Webster

1:12

It's good to see you. Um we're going to talk about a bunch of different things, things that have made the news lately, sort of the overall state of stable coin. But maybe to give everyone a little bit of context, the elevator pitch for you and Stable C lay it on us.

SPEAKER_04

1:29

The high-level overview is that Stable C is an autonomous treasury platform. And what that means is we help businesses in the real economy move their money abroad. So we help them move treasuries, pay out vendors and suppliers, and then access digital assets on the blockchain.

Karen Webster

1:48

So that's what you your primary business is connecting treasury enterprise CFOs with digital assets to move money.

SPEAKER_04

1:59

Yes, that's correct. We like to think about it of like if if there's a business out there that either has a subsidiary in a foreign country or a supplier in a foreign country, uh Stable C is the place for them. Uh primarily because we can reduce prefunding times to their subsidiaries. We pay out uh the same day in over 40 markets. Um we help companies pay from yield. So we offer digital assets products that are like tokenized money market funds or D5 vaults. Um so if you need to pay a supplier or vendor, you can actually hold in one of those tokenized money markets up until uh the day that a payment needs to go out. And then we facilitate that payout to your supplier and foreign country X. Um, and then we also have digital assets that are offered on the platform. Um, so companies that have idle cash can put that cash to work.

SPEAKER_02

2:46

Ryan, all this must be music to your ears. You know, I love this use case. I mean, I think Tanner, this is literally what we built Citytoken Service around, like the pain point that we started on a couple of years ago. It was like these multinationals that wanted to move money frictionlessly around the globe, instantaneously. I can't wait to like dig in a little bit more on your experience with these like large enterprises because like we've completely obfuscated the complexity of a blockchain for them because that was what they requested, right? They just wanted, it's like you don't care if it's on cloud or on-prem, right? Like you don't actually care about the technology. They just want the utility of it. So I'm really excited to have this conversation because yes, this hits home care, and as you know.

Karen Webster

3:25

So, Tanner, we started to talk when Stable C was like a little seedling, like you were still in stealth and talking to people and you know, kind of wanting to make your mark in the market. How have the conversations at the enterprise level changed since that time?

SPEAKER_04

3:45

Yeah, I mean, so a few things. I completely agree with Ryan's point. Um when we, you know, this time last year, there's a few call-outs. One is that like from a year ago today, we have seen a marked increase in the number of finance and treasury teams uh start to pick perk their ears up and take interest in stablecoin as a uh a technology for cross-border payments. So we've already just seen in 12 months just uh from the real economy a significant increase in uh curiosity. What we've learned along the way as well is that you know, we went to markets uh initially selling an API product, uh, and we still have that today. Some customers run on that API product, but when you're dealing with uh enterprise or just multinational companies in general, right? Like a steel manufacturer and like northern Michigan, you know, they they don't want to consume an API. They want something that you know looks like a Citibank or a JP Morgan. When you log in, they can click around and they can move their funds and it's trustworthy, um, et cetera, et cetera. And so for us, you know, we we turned our focus pretty quickly to building an application layer for finance teams and treasurers of the enterprises and multinational businesses. So the two main takeaways there is that the market has continued to uh pick up with momentum and curiosity from folks in the real economy. And then two, I think a lot of people are still wanting to understand how they can actually use web three infrastructure in a way that is approachable, right? Where you don't have to build into complex APIs uh on web 3 infrastructure where you know you need to have a dev team that goes and understands all the nuances of the uh the underlying tech stack.

Karen Webster

5:24

So so I I want to go back to something you said, which is you know, in the real economy, there's a lot more curiosity, and curiosity is driving more serious conversations. But I want to get your thoughts on the market as it exists today. Because if you think about what the market value is$315 billion more or less, you know, we've we've heard and seen data that say the on-chain transfer volume exceeds that of MasterCard and Visa combined. But when you start to go into the specifics and research analysts point to the fact that we're still talking about single-digit stable coin transaction volume in terms of real people and real payments. The rest is a lot of stuff, which we'll get into later, including bad stuff. How real is the market right now? And do these numbers create hype that drives curiosity, or should we really be talking about something different, which is what is this? What is the potential for moving money and and what does it really take to live up to that potential?

SPEAKER_04

6:40

Yeah, I think that there's two signals to look at. I mean, one, you know, historical payments data, even if it's 12 months old or like trade, it is a bit like revenue. Like revenue is not really a great indicator of a business's uh health. It's a trailing indicator, right? Of like how a product is performing in the market or how a business did in certain economic conditions. And it's a look back, historical look back.

Karen Webster

7:03

Try to tell that to investors, Tanner. I'm gonna use that line.

SPEAKER_04

7:09

It's still combined.

Karen Webster

7:11

Tanner tells me revenue is just irrelevant. It's coming. Don't worry, it's trailing.

SPEAKER_02

7:16

It'll be here in the next 12, 18 months.

SPEAKER_04

7:19

Yeah, in the same vein that you know, revenue is a lagging indicator of success. Some of the payments-related data is a lagging indicator of success on-chain as well today. And what I mean by that is if you look at the payments data, as you alluded to, it's still mostly being driven by like institutional trading, Web3 brokerage companies, DAOs, NFT platforms, etc., etc. It's not really trickling into the real economy today. However, that is like if you look at the data just black and white by the numbers, you would look at that and say, we're still in this like early adoption period. But the second part of that is you need to look at more qualitative data of like how many companies, like how many companies, whether it be their innovation teams, their CFOs, or their finance teams, are actually engaging in conversations with companies like Stable C or blockchain ecosystems or like consulting firms to try and figure out what their stablecoin strategy should be. And while there's probably no uh unified source of truth for that data, like someone like Stable C, we see that in virtue of our inbound uh every day, right? Um, and so for us, from the qualitative side of things, what what it's indicating is that there is a market that is uh on the precipice of starting to like flourish and grow. Because right now the interest is picking up. But by the numbers, if you look at the payments data, it's still very much um you know web through focused, institutional trading focused, etc. And you can probably find some data in that growth curve to say that you know remittances are starting to tick up and um like gig economy like gig economy platforms that are using stablecoin, like payments payments volume is starting to go up, but marginally so. Um it's still very much driven by the historical um use cases for stablecoin. But overlay that with the the inbound interest and just like polling or surveying the number of companies who are thinking about or have a team staffed, like a small three-person innovation team staffed on figuring out a stablecoin strategy. That is a market increase from this time last year.

Karen Webster

9:24

Right. How do you react to that? And what are you hearing and seeing?

SPEAKER_02

9:29

Yeah, given my perspective, like I totally agree, Tanner, most of the volume today is still not market structure activity. It's not commerce, it's not, you know, but like we've seen this before, Karen. I mean, you know better than anybody else, like scale and reliability come first. And then, like, once, you know, then the real use cases kind of like get put on, and large enterprises have to build for the future, right? If this future of network is going to be 24-7, 365, multi-asset, multi-currency, multi-border, always on, like, how do you kind of build out those foundations? And like, you know, year over year looking at the growth of like city token service, the number of clients that are on, the number of transactions that we're putting, like it's growing. But like that said, like we process five trillion dollars a day, right? It's still a rounding error for city. Like it's not like it's not a massive amount of volume yet because you know, this is a new technology and like does take different types of, you know, I would say considerations, risk compliance, and like we've obfuscated all that away. But like Tanner, I love because like right now we're doing tokenized deposits, like we form partnerships with Coinbase for pay-ins and payouts, but like, you know, it'd be curious from your perspective, like from you know, there's we're still waiting for accounting guidance. Like, are these corporates and enterprises and treasury management holding these assets on balance sheet? Are they just using it as a conduit to move money globally and minting it and burning it? Like, is it you know, real value right now, or just like I would say one-offs in the grand scheme of things?

SPEAKER_04

10:55

Yeah. Yeah, it's there's a a lot of points to to unpack there. I mean, to answer the question directly, I think right now, I mean, at least what we're seeing, it's being used as a point solution. Whether I I want to unpackage that with two concepts uh from a stablecoin utility perspective, it's primarily being used for a point solution, right? Where and that point solution is not, I'm gonna use stable coin for like if you're John Deere and you have 50 subsidiaries around the world, you're probably gonna stick with Citibank and JP Morgan and Goldman because like they're best in class, right? You guys like absolutely crush uh the transaction banking game there. But for like John Deere to get into a very specific country like Ghana, uh, and they need to get into Ghanaian CD for whatever reason to prefund that subsidiary or pay out of supplier, you know, that typically takes five to seven days for like the Ghanaian CD trade. And so they use stablecoin to reduce their prefunding times for like one specific corridor, right? So they're coming in and saying, actually, stablecoin isn't a panacea, I'm not going to use it for everything, but there's one specific corridor that I struggle with, whether it be like Nigeria or Argentina or Ghana or Kenya, and I'll use this because it materially either saves me time or saves me money in some capacity to like reduce uh my you know pre-funding times to my subsidiaries in these in these markets. So that's one on the stablecoin side. On the on the the second part of that is uh digital assets are starting to pick up. Uh, and I do think that there is, you know, it's not a great leap of innovation necessarily like like sending uh you know folks to the moon, but with a lot of the uh digital assets that are coming on chain, there is a real utility there in terms of being able to create yield on a 24-7, 365 basis where yields accrue daily, pays out daily. Um when you're dealing in treasury flows that are like large volumes, you know, that stuff matters and you can put that capital to work uh almost instantaneously. Uh and so I do think like digital assets is starting to have its heyday uh and its moment in the sun. And then stable coins are still, like from an enterprise perspective, being used as point solutions. Remains to be seen if it kind of comes into uh you know the the treasury stack more broadly. Um but you know from what we see, CFOs are are, and rightly so, very conservative, right? They're not buying innovation, they're buying to de-risk something. Uh and so when you have new technology that comes uh into their orbit, it's more or less do I trust this thing and is it going to uh de-risk something in my operation stack, right? It's not like you're selling to a bunch of developers where you're they're always buying the latest and greatest technology that has risk inherent in it. Um and so that's where I think the trust is established by these uh point solutions of, hey, we really need to reduce our pre-funding times in Ghana. Stablecoin can do that. You start operating with it, you trust it, then the next logical question is what else can I do with the stablecoin? And then that's where you have these conversations on um, you know, what else can it do for the treasury and what else can it do for uh in terms of like accessing digital assets on chain.

Karen Webster

14:01

But but Tanner, you you make the point about trust and you make the point about the Ghana use case, which I think is is interesting because we we often talk in generalities. You know, it's good for cross-border, but we never really get into the specific niche use cases where it's being um tested and and the results of those tests and those pilots are are successful. But how do you how do you get CFOs and treasurers to trust when so little of stable coin volume is payment and so much of it is unfortunately still the realm of bad guys using stables to move money for all the reasons that CFOs and corporate treasurers also find it attractive, instant settlement.

SPEAKER_04

14:47

We have a few VCs to like the to uh use the analogy of like selling morphine versus selling vitamins. Um if you go to the doctor with a broken leg and they try and sell you vitamins, you would probably you know walk out because you're not there to get vitamins is something that comes after. There's like an immediate pain point that you need somebody to give you uh to solve a solution. Um and you know, when you think about that analogy in the stable coin space, uh trust is really a factor of repeated uh usability of a product that is predictable. So if you use a product and it consistently has the same outcome every single time, uh then trust starts to build over that, right? It's kind of like weeding, like going off into the weeds a little bit unlike the like some philosophical concept of like the sun rising tomorrow. You know, like people just inherently trust that. Like statistically speaking, super likely from a physics perspective, of course, what we know about the real given universe, the sun will rise tomorrow, but it has happened every day since we have been alive, therefore we assume and we trust that it's gonna happen tomorrow. That same thing is that same paradigm holds true in new technologies. If you can show something that is trustworthy and they use it on a repeated basis, that trust uh builds over time. And so for us, you know, when you talk to CFOs of large companies, uh ultimately they come, the the pitch is like, where is the pain point most acute? And that is typically moving funds into a exotic corridor in the global south someplace. Uh we have not heard anybody come to us and say, hey, dollar euro is a big pain point for us. Can you help us use stablecoin for like dollar euro or like dollar pound sterling, right? It's pretty much always dollar insert X exotic corridor. And so they they then spin up like a pilot, and that pilot has a whole bunch of controls in it, right? It's like you can only move X amount of money per month, and you're testing the pipes. Um, and then once they start with that pilot and they see how it works and they see the repeatability uh and the consistency of the product, trust starts to build. And then at the end of the pilot, you have um you know a series of data that you can look at to say, is this going to be more effective in virtue of reducing my prefunding times or like reducing my capital expenditure that I that I have um today? And then if the answer to that question is yes, it typically converts into a wider contract, and then you know you land and expand over time. But it's a it's a crawl walk-run uh approach to to the enterprise because that trust does take time um and it's it's never given, it's always earned, both in the human relationships as well as the product quality.

SPEAKER_02

17:32

Yeah, to play the other side. So we took slightly a different approach, like targeting our biggest like at first USC corridors, like trying to solve that pain point, trying to solve weekends, holidays for you know, our you know, large enterprises to move money 24, 7, 365, regardless if it's you know, Thanksgiving or Chinese New Year in one country to be able to settle, you know, equities in different countries or or or or so forth. So really using like the larger corridors and like we're in 90 plus countries and like very strategically because, and I'm sure the similar with you, like having to get regulatory approval and working with it in country regulators to like, you know, get them comfortable with the solution to understand the liquidity requirements, governance, reporting, all that. Like we've targeted our largest money hubs from that. So we're only live in five right now with USD and Euro. So slightly different, like trying to solve that and like making the technology behind the scenes frictionless. Like they don't even know that, you know, we'll mint it in New York, we'll send it to Singapore, we'll burn it. So in their treasury management systems, it's cash for cash. Like that was by design. Like, do I think in the future maybe some of these CFOs or treasurers that you're referring to will want to hold stables and tokenized deposits and other, you know, crypto assets? Yes, but that's not where they are in their journey right now. And like I'm a big believer in success breeds success. And, you know, I've been doing this for quite some time. And I want to add value, right? I want to make sure that I'm adding value from the day. And like we have taken a crawl, walk, run approach in like the way that we've rolled out the technology and the early adopter program, making sure that the tech is scalable um across the ecosystem as well as like our global regulators are comfortable with it. Um, you know, slightly different position. Obviously, I'm a highly regulated institution. You're a startup, so you have a different set of requirements than me, but I'm really trying to drive that value and providing multiple tech solutions. Like you can come onto our UI, City Direct, and have that, as you said mentioned, that similar interaction they're used to. City Token Service is a drop-down box, but we also do provide API because we have heavy users like e-commerce users that want to send massive kind of like scale to the platform. So I think also providing optionality as this technology evolves is important.

SPEAKER_04

19:49

I think there's a really great point there. Can I can I ask you a question on that point, Ren? Um, to the extent that you're you're happy to answer. But I mean, so for a customer that uses City and Citytoken, if they're moving um Citytoken from the US to Singapore to Europe, that institution has to have a Citibank bank account in all those jurisdictions. Is that right? Or does City have interoperability between like to the extent that I could be a customer, use City, and then I have like an HSBC account in Singapore? Like, is it all like cash pooling and then internal treasury movements, or is there any uh use cases outside of like Citibank that you guys are facilitating?

SPEAKER_02

20:30

It's a great question. And like, you know, interoperability is a massive focus of us. And quite frankly, we didn't need a blockchain if we if we were gonna, you know, for a token if we have to move money internally. You know, day one, as you mentioned, it was city, kyc, AML, BSA, you know, so forth accounts, because as you can imagine, like we're highly regulated. We wanted to make sure that all the transactions. So, you know, if you know, Company X wanted to send company, you know, to Singapore, you know, they could send it internally to their account in Singapore also. They could also send it to a third party if they're also a city account. In addition, we've integrated into what's called 24-7 USD clearing, which is one of our Trad5 solutions. We're a corresponding bank for 1,500 plus banks. Of those 1,500 plus banks, 300 are of them are um onboarded to this solution called 24-7. We're integrating city token service into that. So we'll have a multi-bank solution. And we're not stopping there. Like we're not stopping there. That's just one phase of interoperability because we truly believe that what the ecosystem is. We're gonna be in a multi-network, multi-bank, multi-you know board, like, you know, environment in the future. And how do we future proof ourselves? And like, so we're also you know part of several different initiatives on connecting different banks, connecting different public private entities on you know, how do we do this globally? Because we mean to make sure that we're not, you know, kind of creating just a city siloed token, if that makes sense.

SPEAKER_04

21:53

Yeah, I mean, that's super that's super interesting, even for myself to hear because I think like the listeners, there's like Delineation there where, like, for stable C, you know, one of the reasons that companies end up using this is because like if they need to pay out a supplier in Thailand, the bank that they're like, let's say that they use uh a US bank and they're sending to like a Thai bank account uh to a supplier, that supplier's bank is probably not on the Swift network or part of the correspondent banking system. So time takes a long time to get like takes a long time to settle going through the correspondent system. And then similarly, like if it's a treasury movement, a lot of times it's disparate banks that each subsidiary uses. So like, you know, they they don't use like one big bank for their subsidiaries around the world. And so that's where like some of that time in virtue of pre-funding comes into play. So they they come to us asking, like, hey, we use you know, X Bank in Africa and uh Y Bank in Europe and Z Bank in the US. Um, can you help us with uh reducing our prefunding times between like three different disparate banks? And one might be on the correspondence system, one might not be. Uh, and so that's where I think like stable coin, like stablecoin specifically, plays a role because it is interoperable with different counterparties. Tokenized deposits are um, you know, in a lot of ways, uh with still within the parameters of the banking system. Um and so I think that there'll probably be two different use cases that grow over time. It's not apparently clear to me which one will win in like the next 10 years if it's stablecoin or tokenized deposit.

SPEAKER_02

23:27

But does it have to be winner takes all? Can't we can't we have an ecosystem where they're stables and tokenized deposits? Like, I don't think it has to be an either or. And like we're partnering with several of the stable coin providers out there. And the way that we view it, it's like it's another set of rails. And if and when clients want to use it, we need to be able to provide those services. And we're doing that through now with Coinbase, but in the future, you know, we want to have an interoperable wallet that clients like can have complete fungibility being tokenized deposits, tokenized money market stables. Like it's just an ecosystem that has atomic settlement and always on. And like, so I don't think there has to be a winner-takes all, and like that's my opinion.

Karen Webster

24:04

But there is an orchestrator, you know, maybe not wins all, but but there is a role for the interoperability and creating um that that capability to a corporate that's trying to figure out which of the rails are moving, which of the funds in real time to and from so that they know exactly what's what you know what's happening in their in their in their ledgers at all times. Right? 100%.

SPEAKER_02

24:32

And like you've you've kind of seen that evolving the market. Like, you know, everyone is trying to be that orchestration layer right now. And there's numerous different ones out there. You know, we've had Raj on the on the on the pod before, right, Karen? We had you have tempo out there and stripe and arc and circle and finality and partyard. I mean, the list goes on. So like everyone is trying to figure out who's gonna be that orchestration layer or Swift T, you know, is there gonna be one? Is there gonna be multiple? Um, but I agree 100%. That's a key part of it.

Karen Webster

25:03

But if you look at the sort of the classic payments world, there are a lot of orchestrators, lots of orchestrators. And then there's the orchestration layer of all the orchestration layers. So there's the orchestrator of the orchestrators. So it becomes, you know, interesting. And um and I think we're in the we're we're in the very early stages of trying to figure out what that ecosystem looks like and what the orchestration layers are and who plays those roles. Um, we don't have a lot of time left, but I I did want to get Tanner's perspective and your perspective too, Ryan, on Tether, which obviously launched its federally regulated uh coin here in the US, um, issued through Anchorage, et cetera, et cetera. You guys know the story. KPMG is conducting a full audit of the$185 billion reserve that they have. You know, they're big, 60% market share,$15 billion in annual profit, you know, they have established political connections and so forth. Tanner, your view in terms of their move into the US market, is it the most significant move in stablecoin in the market since USDC and Circle?

SPEAKER_04

26:18

Um, I mean, it's a big development for sure. And I think that the, you know, as a part of a healthy market in general, more competition is better, right? Creates more product innovation. Theoretically should create better unit economics across the board. So more competition that enters the space, I think, just in a capitalist system is is healthy. Um, so I think it's a it's a good development um overall. I think verdict's still out on who wins. Obviously, USDC is the uh first past the post. Um, they've got you know the biggest market share in the US today um for stablecoin related activity. So uh time time will certainly tell.

Karen Webster

26:55

I mean, if if you're if you're sitting though, you know, in the circle war room, I mean, what's your response um other than hoping the audit, you know, finds something?

SPEAKER_04

27:08

I mean, I I think that there's a a few things, right? I mean, focus, you know, each focus is the the key to any startup or any just good operating company. We're not exactly a startup. Yeah, I mean they they still have you know, uh circle and tether both are still pumping out a ton of innovation. So I think it's you know, for them, it's uh I can't obviously opine on their overarching corporate strategy, but you know, they're they're really good, uh they're really good operators. I think just like staying focused on what their product roadmap is and not being distracted by you know the news articles that drop. And there's a lot of noise in the ecosystem. Like even for a company like Stable C, it's like every other month there's some big you know bank doing X, Y, and Z, some big acquisition happening, some new Silicon Valley, you know, funded startup that just launches. And so you can get caught up uh uh in it. But the thing is, is the market is huge. I I agree with Ryan. Like, I don't think it's a winner-take-all market. I think that there's plenty of room for competition, both in the United States and globally. And for someone like Circo, I think it's just continuing to lead with operational excellence and and pump out new product um and then have that healthy competition out in the uh you know in the free markets.

SPEAKER_02

28:22

I think it's really consequential. I mean, this is the first attempt, like you mentioned, they have 60% right of the global market share. And bringing in Bohines, the former White House like crypto council, they're trying to bridge scale and regulatory, you know, credibility. So it, you know, if successful, it kind of reshapes the competitive baseline, right? For transparency, compliance, and you know, institutional comfort. You know, as Tanner said, it's yet to be seen, like, you know, it how it kind of evolves. But I think it I think the market definitely has to keep an eye on this. Like with the Bohines behind it, regulatory compliant, the scale of what they have within Tether, if they get this right, you know, it could create a lot of competition in the market.

Karen Webster

29:02

I think it to your point, it will recast the competitive landscape. I mean, you know, getting KPMG involved to do the audit, I think is is uh is is significant. So we're all waiting to hear from that. The other thing that I quickly wanted to touch on, which is related obviously to regulatory, is um, you know, Clarity Act. There's been a draft leak that suggests yield is going to be restricted to just really trend payment transactions. And Tanner, I'm just curious to get your thoughts on that. If in fact that's that's true, we don't know really for sure.

SPEAKER_04

29:40

Yeah, I I mean I I think yeah, we don't know uh at this point in time. But I mean, I I I'm of two two minds of it there, right? Where one on the one hand, um, if you can pass yield forward to both consumers or businesses that hold a stable coin, um you know, that is net positive, right? It puts pressure on the banks uh to innovate in virtue of their depository stack and then offer more uh yield-bearing assets out to the market. So on the one hand, if you look at it through a very narrow lens, if that part of the bill passes, then it'll put just product competition. Um, and that's what it'll create. The the thing about the flip side of that argument, though, is that uh from a bank's perspective, you've got fractional reserve lending, right? So if you have deposits that come in, the banks take those deposits and they recycle that back out into the economy in virtue of credit, lending, debt, all the things. And it's not apparently clear to me. I mean, just like philosophically from a macroeconomic perspective, if depository market share erodes from banks and you have less lending in the economy, is that a net good thing or a net bad thing for not only the US macroeconomic GDP, but just small businesses and like individual consumers uh in states across uh the United States? It's not apparently clear to me that like eroding or trying to uh innovate away like depository market share is like net good for the world. Um but I do think that yeah, that's more of a macroeconomic point.

Karen Webster

31:11

I think it's a practical point. I mean, I think it's a fundamental point, right? I think it's it's it's it's what you know the the um the the regulation is trying to uh resolve. And I guess let's say it it does move forward in that direction. I'm curious as to whether or not that has an impact on stable coin demand as a product that retail consumers and corporates would even want to use. Because basically it just becomes like a like a like a rewards card, basically.

SPEAKER_04

31:47

I mean, I'm I'm curious to get your thoughts on this too, Ryan. But I mean, our uh our general perspective, I mean, let's see how the the regulation shapes out. But um, if it's the case that stablecoin cannot pass yield through its customers, I do think you'll see uh digital assets start to really take off because there is a lot of uh stablecoin holdings on chain that are looking for secure and safe haven uh capital markets products that they can park their funds in, right? So tokenized money markets, tokenized treasury bills, tokenized private credit, all this stuff is coming on chain. There's a lot of asset managers um that are working on tokenizing a lot of their capital markets products and putting them on chain. So I think if that, if like stablecoin uh cannot pass yield directly in the form of rewards or something else, you'll see a lot of volume flow into digital assets. Um then if it does, I still think there'll probably be a split between uh business slash institutional users of digital assets and then consumers. Consumers might just hold in stablecoin, but I think businesses and institutions will still want to flock to uh a brand name that they know and trust in the capital market that their treasury team is more familiar with, more like a tokenized money market fund or a tokenized treasury bill.

SPEAKER_02

32:58

Yeah, you know, it's it's it's a massive debate in the market. And as you mentioned, like circle with the leaked information, like massively, you know, kind of sold off. But my my thing is it's like for us, we continue to like advocate for like same activity, same risk, like same regulation, same legislation. So like wherever we end on this debate, just making sure that we have that safety and soundness for clients. And then Tanner, to your point about being able to hold like various digital assets, like you know, crypto, you know, we are launching a you know custody solution this year for that. Again, we're viewing it as just an alternative like asset class that if our clients want to be able to hold, we want them to be able, you know, we're we we you know custody trillions of assets, we want them to be able to custody their digital assets alongside their their TradFi assets and just be able to, you know, use them synonymously across like their kind of ecosystem. So um it's a big debate in the market, interesting, you know, kind of, but I think that it'll have different implications on different, but like the the reality is stable coins are as we started our conversation, right? Are are more market structure, not really in commerce yet, um, and primarily retail.

Karen Webster

34:06

Two quick things before we wrap. Um, I want to just get a sense of sort of the five, 10 year view. Lots of people have their forecast about what the the size of the market, stablecoin market specifically, will be by 2030. And you know, it depends on how you're measuring and all of those different use cases. City says 4 trillion, Bloomberg intelligence says 56. Not that they're not that they're close to each other, but anyway, big. Um, but when you think about 2030, it's four years from now, right? I mean, it's uh it's not not not not a very long, long way away. And and I guess you know, the perspective which is sitting where we are today, which is you know, less than one percent of global money flows in stablecoin going to something more significant, um has to have some catalyst for driving that volume. What is that in your view, Tanner?

SPEAKER_04

35:08

There are a few things. There's some macro and geopolitical events that are transpiring that might push that volume higher. Um, but also I I think product innovation ultimately, um I think there's a lot of there's a lot of businesses and consumers out there, both in the United States and around the world, that are just financially underserved because they don't have the like if you think about businesses just um that make like 50 million in revenue, you know, they they might not have the privilege of working with a Goldman Sachs or a City or a JP Morgan, right? They they bank with like a credit union or like a state bank or even a regional bank. And a lot of the services that they have access to um you know aren't necessarily as good as they could be if you had a relationship with a transaction banking team at like a Goldman or a JP. So I do think you'll see as more companies take Web3 financial services, both digital assets and stable coins for payments, uh savings, yield, et cetera, and they provision them out to the real economy. I think you'll see more adoption, just primarily on the basis of product experience and access to uh financial services that historically were out of reach for them. So I think just ensuring that like if you look at 2010 to 2020 and you see the rise of the neo banks, you know, there's nothing particularly innovative about like a neo bank as it related to like a credit union. You still had a uh savings account, checking account, et cetera. But the product experience was better and the fee structure was a little bit lower. And that was just enough uh to tip the balance and then see these big adoptions uh go into like the neo banks. Um and so I think that just the biggest driver of stablecoin volume in general is ensuring that you've got quality application layers that can go and reach consumers and businesses, not only in the US but around the world, and provision some of the best in-class financial services that you can access via Web3 out to the real economy. And that should be enough to drive uh, you know, adoption and behavior change. Uh, and ultimately you should theoretically see the volume tick up uh from that.

Karen Webster

37:07

Well, the neo banks also played the regulatory arbitrage too. So um so there, so there's that. I mean, Ryan, what are your what are your thoughts on that?

SPEAKER_02

37:16

Uh I like yeah, I like to draw draw the analogy to like the way the internet kind of evolved, right? You had a bunch of intranets, right? Like, you know, kind of individual intranets. And until you had TCP IP kind of standards evolve across the, you know, across the whole platform, until you had, you know, Netscape, you know, tooling being put on it, the exchange of you know, data like email or any person that tips of their fingerprint. So there's like these, I would say these catalysts from you know legislative regulatory standards that have to take place to kind of like almost, I would say, and you know, we're still missing some of those pieces in the ecosystem and like accounting rules, and like, you know, you've seen guidance starting to come out, which is extremely positive. And you're seeing, you know, influx of more enterprises based on that. And you know, large banks like myself kind of you know, be more involved in it because we don't operate in agraria, right? The more clarity we can get, the more rules of the road, like the the easier it is for us to operate in it because like we don't ask for forgiveness, like our clients put a lot of trust into Citibank, right? For the safety and soundness, and you know, we custody their assets, we move, you know, billions and trillions of the dollars around. Like, this is a new asset class, this is a new set of rails. We're not gonna take you know any type of like shortcuts here. If anything, we've put more scrutiny because it is an emerging tech.

Karen Webster

38:36

Final question, and it's like a complete this sentence. I love these things because it really requires that you complete the sentence in a couple of words. In 20 years, so 20 years from now, Swift, the card networks and bank rails will be Tanner.

SPEAKER_04

38:57

Oh man. Um interoperable.

Karen Webster

39:03

That's a good word.

SPEAKER_02

39:05

That's a good sentence, Ryan. You have to say like new interoperable world. Like their bit our businesses are gonna look very different. And you know, we're focused this conversation on stable coins. We haven't even talked about like the confluence of like other technologies like AI and quantum and all this stuff that's coming into our businesses that are gonna, you know, we have to be interoperable, we have to be always on, we have to be multi-asset, right? Like picking up on that is it's gonna be a completely different world of commerce. It's gonna be instant.

Karen Webster

39:32

So it will be different. Yes, very well, Tanner and Ryan, always so much fun to do these conversations. Appreciate Tanner, your time and your great insights. And Ryan, as always, great to see you again. Thanks everyone for listening, and we'll be back soon.

Narrator

39:48

Thank you. That's it for this episode of the Payments Podcast, the thinking behind the doing. Conversations with the leaders transforming payments, commerce, and the digital economy. Be sure to follow us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can also catch every episode at payments.com forward slash podcasts. Thanks for listening.