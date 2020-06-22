Paytronix Introduces Contactless Dining Tool

Paytronix Systems Inc., the Massachusetts-based restaurant digital payment software company, has launched contactless dining for guests to access menus, order and pay touch-free.

The tool, called Contactless Dining, allows patrons to order electronically, open a tab for drinks, have food delivered to their table and pay the bill.

“In just a few months the restaurant industry has gone through remarkable change, and the challenges today are vastly different than they were just a few months ago,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins in a statement. “Paytronix Contactless Dining offers table-service restaurants a dine-in solution that helps them offer a touchless guest-friendly restaurant experience. The payment experience is on the guest’s terms when they are ready to leave, and we keep payment transaction costs low with a single transaction covering both the tab and the tip.”

Contactless Dining is built on a mobile web platform and connects to the restaurants’ point of sale network.

Tim Ridgely, head of development for Contactless Dining, said when it comes to dining, guests want the freedom to review menus, order what they want when they want it, open tabs, and pay for that experience at the end.

The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 as nearly two-thirds of restaurant workers were laid off and sales fell by as much as 90 percent in some states.

Paytronix is in a crowded space with many competitors including San Francisco-based Thanx, ZineOne in California and Spoonity based in Ottawa, Canada.

In April, Paytronix secured an additional $10 million in funding, led by Great Hill Partners and the company’s co-founders. The funding is designed to ensure that Paytronix remains on sound financial footing and continue to provide its restaurant, convenience-store, grocery, and retail clients with the communications tools necessary during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

Last week, PYMNTS’ latest Order To Eat Tracker examined how restaurants are optimizing their strategies to serve diners now and after the pandemic has passed. It also looks at how the pandemic’s impact on online ordering and other digital tools could affect the restaurant industry’s future.