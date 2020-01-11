To challenge hackers to find flaws in its vehicles, Tesla, the electric automaker, is returning to the Pwn2Own hacking competition run by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), electrek reported.

Some Model 3 vehicles and approximately $1 million are said to be for the taking.

“Driving off with a brand-new Model 3 will be a harder challenge this year, which means the potential rewards will be much higher as well,” ZDI said in a press release. “Microsoft also returns as partner and VMware returns as a sponsor with their somewhat more traditional Pwn2Own targets. All told, more than $1,000,000 USD in cash and prizes are available to contestants, including the new Tesla car.”

The competition is set to take place in Vancouver in March.

Tesla also went to Vancouver in 2019 for Pwn2Own. It provided a Model 3 to whomever could locate and take advantage of specific flaws in the vehicle’s system. One hacking group focused on the infotainment system on the Model 3 of Tesla and tapped into “a JIT bug in the renderer” in order to gain control of the system — and walk away with a new Model 3. According to the outlet, these types of hacking events let the electric automaker test as well as bolster its security systems.

In separate news, a report surfaced earlier this month that CEO Elon Musk said the electric automaker would design a future car in China for worldwide use. He noted Tesla would bring a design and engineering firm to the nation, which has the second-largest economy in the world, but he did not detail timeframes.

“We intend to continue making a significant investment and increasing the investment in China, making the Model 3 and the Model Y and future models also in China,” Musk said. “Something that would be super cool … so we’re going to do it … to try to create a China design and engineering center to actually design an original car in China for worldwide consumption. I think this will be very exciting.”