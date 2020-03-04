Safety and Security

US Govt Secures $8B Funding Package To Fight COVID-19

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
US Secures $8B Funding Package To Fight COVID-19

Congress reached a deal on Wednesday (March 4) for an $8.3 billion bipartisan emergency funding package to fight the Coronavirus, according to reports.

The House is expected to pass the legislation later Wednesday, and the spending bill could reach President Donald Trump’s desk by the end of the week.

“We‘re doing very well in terms of getting the funding we need, the necessary funding. I asked for X, and they want to give us more than X, and that’s okay,” Trump said on Tuesday (March 3) during a visit to the National Institutes of Health.

The bill was negotiated by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY). The original amount requested by the White House was $2.5 billion.

“The administration requested $2.5 billion, which only half of that was new funding. The rest came from pulling it out of other things, like Ebola, that was very much needed as well. The bill we put together here in Congress is far more appropriate, and will actually address our country’s short- and medium-term needs,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY).

Of the funds, more than $3 billion will be earmarked for disease treatment and $2.2 billion for preventing its spread. Over $1 billion will go overseas and $20 million will be used for small business loans. About $300 million will be used to make the vaccine and other therapies available to the public. The funding also gives each state a minimum $4 million grant to fight the virus and also authorizes $500 million in telehealth spending.

“This should not be about politics; this is about doing our job to protect the American people from a potential pandemic. We worked together to craft an aggressive and comprehensive response that provides the resources the experts say they need to combat this crisis,” Shelby told The Hill.

The Coronavirus outbreak is crippling the $1.7 trillion tourism industry, the biggest setback for the travel sector in almost 20 years. The spread of the virus has been slowing in China, but increasing elsewhere.

South Korea and Italy have reported over 8,000 cases combined. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday (March 3) that the global death rate is 3.4 percent. Nine people have died of the virus in the U.S.; 2,981 have died in China. There are 80,270 people infected worldwide.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
5.0K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

Walmart app Walmart app
4.5K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
4.3K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
4.2K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
3.9K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
3.7K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
3.4K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
3.2K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
2.9K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.8K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow
2.7K
Commerce Connected

How The Digital World Will Soften The Blow Of The Coronavirus

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
2.7K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

Amazon fulfillment center Amazon fulfillment center
2.7K
Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
2.7K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
2.4K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage