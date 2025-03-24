UK Consumers Tell Merchants to Go Mobile-First

Consumers in the United Kingdom are increasingly mobile-first, constantly reaching for their phones as part of their shopping experience. This goes beyond just making online purchases. The average U.K. shopper shops digitally on their phone almost every day.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research finds that the U.K. is slightly behind the global curve in mobile shopping, however. For example, typical U.K. consumers order online for home delivery less often than the average among the eight countries we surveyed. Still, the U.K. has unmistakably made the jump to mobile-first, and this trend will only gain traction.

To stay competitive, merchants here must embrace the mobile-first era. One crucial strategy is to offer the digital shopping features their consumers want most. This includes rewards and loyalty programs, digital coupons, easy-to-navigate online stores, and readily available product information.

Inside “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.K. Edition”:

The current state of play for mobile-first shopping in the U.K.

How the U.K. stacks up to other key markets in mobile-first adoption

Five key digital features that U.K. merchants must adopt to drive sales

What the country’s consumers value most in their payment experience

The digital features that matter most for in-store shopping

The challenges these merchants face in delivering mobile-first excellence

Mobile phones have become the most important gateway for reaching U.K. shoppers. This report includes crucial information for merchants to succeed in the mobile-first era, whether they focus on online or physical channels.

About the Report

“The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.K. Edition” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence conducted the research and produced the report. It draws on insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from Oct. 17, 2024, to Dec. 9, 2024. This report examines the growing role mobile devices play in consumer behavior across physical and digital shopping channels.