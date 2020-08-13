Retail Supply Chain And AP Innovations

Subscription platform Bespoke Post has doubled down on its commitment to small businesses and emerging companies amid the pandemic, connecting with hundreds of new brands and placing orders from them. And in payments innovation, businesses are updating their accounts payable approaches to protect their cash flows, help their suppliers and let their financial departments work off-site. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

500K: Minimum number of customers Bespoke Post has served throughout the U.S. and Canada.

84%: Share of executives predicting that emerging technologies will boost efficiency during and after COVID-19.

38%: Portion of companies that have already adopted AP automation this year.

$20M: Commitment that Bespoke Post has made to small businesses and emerging brands.

$45: Starting price for Bespoke Post’s subscription boxes.