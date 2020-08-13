Today In Data

Adapting To The Pandemic With Retail Supply Chain And AP Innovations 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Retail Supply Chain And AP Innovations

Subscription platform Bespoke Post has doubled down on its commitment to small businesses and emerging companies amid the pandemic, connecting with hundreds of new brands and placing orders from them. And in payments innovation, businesses are updating their accounts payable approaches to protect their cash flows, help their suppliers and let their financial departments work off-site. All this, Today in Data.

Data: 

500K: Minimum number of customers Bespoke Post has served throughout the U.S. and Canada.

84%: Share of executives predicting that emerging technologies will boost efficiency during and after COVID-19.

38%: Portion of companies that have already adopted AP automation this year.

$20M: Commitment that Bespoke Post has made to small businesses and emerging brands.

$45: Starting price for Bespoke Post’s subscription boxes.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Uber CEO Calls On States For Gig Worker Benefits
3.7K
Gig Economy

Uber CEO Calls On States To Require Gig Worker Benefits

Instacart
3.7K
Delivery

Instacart-Walmart Delivery Pact Heats Up Online Grocery Wars

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets
3.6K
Payment Methods

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets

Infermedica AI 93 Pct Accurate In IDing Illnesses
2.8K
Healthcare

How The Game Of 20 Questions Inspired The Tech To Help Doctors Digitally Triage Patients

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers
2.5K
Innovation

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers As Pandemic Grinds On

White House
2.4K
Economy

White House Ready To Increase Amount Of New Stimulus

IPO
2.3K
International

Chinese Firms Scramble To Beat New US IPO Rules

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements
2.2K
Today In Data

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements

Stripe Appoints General Motors Veteran To CFO Role
2.1K
Personnel

GM CFO Jumps Ship For CFO Role At Stripe

WeChat Ban Could Sink Apple Smartphone Sales
2.1K
Retail

Apple iPhone Sales Could Plummet 30 Pct With WeChat Ban

Klarna Enables Google Pay For In-Store Purchases
2.1K
Buy Now Pay Later

Klarna Enables Google Pay For In-Store US Purchases

2.0K
B2B Payments

Visa: Forging A ‘Network Of Networks’ To Modernize B2B Payments

Facebook
1.9K
Facebook

Facebook Forms Facebook Financial To Ramp Up eCommerce, Payments Efforts

1.8K
Digital Payments

RecargaPay: From Mobile Top-Ups To Mobile Financial Services Ecosystem

Could Blockchain Boost Private-Market Liquidity?
1.7K
Blockchain

tZero CEO: Blockchain Can Boost Private Market Liquidity Amid The Pandemic