Today In Data

Advancing Retail And Education With Digital Technology 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Advancing Retail And Education With Digital Tech

The use of digital direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels to buy consumer-packaged goods (CPG) has grown since the pandemic began, as consumers may be more willing to go the extra mile to find their favorite items. In payment methods, Circle K announced a cashierless checkout pilot as convenience stores advance retail innovations. And in education, Google and Apple are facilitating students’ return to class with the help of technology. All this, Today in Data.

Data: 

140M: Number of students and teachers using G Suite for Education to stay connected during the pandemic.

60.6%: Share of consumers who have increased their use of online D2C channels to purchase food and beverage products during the pandemic.

44.5%: Portion of D2C shoppers who used the channel because it allows them to find a full range of products in stock.

10: Number of additional historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with which Apple has formed partnerships.

7.3K: Minimum number of Circle K stores in operation in the U.S.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Instacart
4.1K
Delivery

Instacart-Walmart Delivery Pact Heats Up Online Grocery Wars

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers
2.8K
Innovation

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers As Pandemic Grinds On

Tencent
2.4K
Earnings

FinTech Services Boost Tencent In Q2

Stripe Appoints General Motors Veteran To CFO Role
2.4K
Personnel

GM CFO Jumps Ship For CFO Role At Stripe

Klarna Enables Google Pay For In-Store Purchases
2.3K
Buy Now Pay Later

Klarna Enables Google Pay For In-Store US Purchases

cross-border payments
2.2K
B2B Payments

Ascendant Joins Up With SWIFT Network For Cross-Border Benefits

Uber
2.2K
Ridesharing

Uber Plans To Temporarily Shutter Ride-Hailing Service In California

Mastercard
1.9K
Mastercard

Mastercard Adds More Startups To Its Accelerate Program

BigCommerce And The Lure Of (eCommerce) IPOs
1.8K
IPO

The Great Digital Shift, BigCommerce – And The Lure Of (eCommerce) IPOs

OpenTable CEO Warns Of Restaurant Closings
1.7K
Retail

OpenTable CEO Warns Of Massive Restaurant Closures

Former Wirecard Exec Reported Dead
1.7K
Personnel

Former Wirecard Exec Reported Dead

Revolut's Losses Triple As Customer Base Grows
1.7K
Earnings

FinTech Revolut’s Losses Triple

Today in Payments
1.7K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Forms Facebook Financial For eCommerce; Execs Vow To Hire 100K Low-Income Minorities

Amex Launches Credit Score Management Tool
1.7K
Financial Inclusion

American Express Launches New Credit Score Management Tool

global money transfer
1.6K
B2B Payments

Sokin Partners With Currencycloud On Money Transfer Services