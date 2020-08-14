Advancing Retail And Education With Digital Tech

The use of digital direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels to buy consumer-packaged goods (CPG) has grown since the pandemic began, as consumers may be more willing to go the extra mile to find their favorite items. In payment methods, Circle K announced a cashierless checkout pilot as convenience stores advance retail innovations. And in education, Google and Apple are facilitating students’ return to class with the help of technology. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

140M: Number of students and teachers using G Suite for Education to stay connected during the pandemic.

60.6%: Share of consumers who have increased their use of online D2C channels to purchase food and beverage products during the pandemic.

44.5%: Portion of D2C shoppers who used the channel because it allows them to find a full range of products in stock.

10: Number of additional historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with which Apple has formed partnerships.

7.3K: Minimum number of Circle K stores in operation in the U.S.