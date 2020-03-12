Today In Data

The Brick-and-Mortar Strategy Of Discount Retailers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Brick-and-Mortar Strategy Of Discount Retailers

Businesses that rely on the old-school, brick-and-mortar business model are turning away from eCommerce. Burlington, in one case, announced on its last earnings call that it will stop selling its off-priced goods online and plans to expand its footprint. And Ross Stores, which doesn’t sell online, is looking to add new locations in 2020. All this, Today in Data.

Today in DataData: 

39,700 sq. ft.: Average size of Burlington’s new stores in fiscal 2020.

80: Number of new locations Burlington expects to open this year.

19: Number of locations Ross Stores opened in February and March.

$2.2B: Annual revenue of Burlington.

0.5%: Share of Burlington’s revenue represented by eCommerce.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
3.8K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
3.3K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
3.2K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market? Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market?
2.9K
Markets

Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market?

Fiserv On Why 2020 Is ‘The Year Of P2P’ Fiserv On Why 2020 Is ‘The Year Of P2P’
2.8K
Payment Methods

Fiserv On Why 2020 Is ‘The Year Of P2P’

digital IDs digital IDs
2.8K
Authentication

Biometrics: The Key To Overcoming Contactless Payment Limits?

SMB solutions SMB solutions
2.8K
B2B Payments

Metro Bank Links With ezbob For Same-Day SMB Loans

eCommerce healthcare eCommerce healthcare
2.5K
Merchant Innovation

Bringing eCommerce – And The Shopping Cart Model – To Healthcare

Fifth Third Bank, Charged, Opening Fake Accounts, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, lawsuit, fraud Fifth Third Bank, Charged, Opening Fake Accounts, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, lawsuit, fraud
2.5K
Security & Fraud

Fifth Third Bank Sued By CFPB Over Fake Accounts

Blockchain Blockchain
2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: UK Wants Blockchain Rules With US; Figure Completes $150M In Home Loans Using Blockchain; Celo Starts ‘Alliance’ For App Developers

drops interest rate coronavirus drops interest rate coronavirus
2.3K
Coronavirus

BoE Cuts Interest Rate, Launches SMB Incentives To Cope With Coronavirus Impact

2.2K
B2B Payments

Rethinking The SME Loan Underwriting Model In Southeast Asia

Western Union CEO Western Union CEO
2.0K
Cross-border Payments

Western Union CEO On Solving For The Future Of Global, Inclusive Financial Services

venture capital venture capital
2.0K
Investments

Sequoia Capital Gives Up $21M In Leaving Finix

kyc, aml fraud regulations kyc, aml fraud regulations
1.9K
AML

Global Payments: Taking A Localized Approach To Fighting Fraud