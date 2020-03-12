Brick-and-Mortar Strategy Of Discount Retailers

Businesses that rely on the old-school, brick-and-mortar business model are turning away from eCommerce. Burlington, in one case, announced on its last earnings call that it will stop selling its off-priced goods online and plans to expand its footprint. And Ross Stores, which doesn’t sell online, is looking to add new locations in 2020. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

39,700 sq. ft.: Average size of Burlington’s new stores in fiscal 2020.

80: Number of new locations Burlington expects to open this year.

19: Number of locations Ross Stores opened in February and March.

$2.2B: Annual revenue of Burlington.

0.5%: Share of Burlington’s revenue represented by eCommerce.