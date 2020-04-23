Consumer Life In A Post-COVID-19 World

California was the first state to issue a stay-at-home order in March, and all 50 states have since provided social distancing guidelines. Consumers everywhere are wondering when the restrictions will be lifted, when the economy will reopen and whether it will be possible to resume living their pre-COVID-19 lives. All this, Today In Data.

Data:

2,277: Number of U.S. consumers PYMNTS surveyed about their activities pre- and post-pandemic.

50: Number of states that have issued social distancing guidelines.

47.9%: Share of consumers who plan to resume the activities they used to do outside their homes after the pandemic.

40.9%: Portion of consumers who were employed as of April 11.

29.2%: Share of consumers whose incomes have decreased since the pandemic began.