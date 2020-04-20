Today In Data

The Coronavirus’ Impact On Drive-Thrus And Advertising

Coronavirus' Impact On Drive-Thrus, Advertising

The drive-thru has been an important focal point as dine-in seating areas have been shuttered to slow the coronavirus’ spread. Quick-service restaurant (QSR) operators are shifting their focus to digitally upgrade their drive-thrus – in addition to other modes of off-premise ordering – in an effort to boost revenue and loyalty. And the ripple effects from the coronavirus keep spreading throughout the business world, with the advertising industry now feeling its negative effects. All this, Today in Data.

70%: Share of total QSR sales in 2018 captured by drive-thrus.

65%: Portion of surveyed CMOs planning to cut marketing budgets as a result of the coronavirus.

56%: Share of customers who say they are influenced by drive-thru menu boards.

34%: Portion of businesses that expect “reduced levels of business operations” due to COVID-19.

17: Average number of seconds Taco Bell customers saved last quarter due to streamlined drive-thru menu boards.

