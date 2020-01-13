Coffee retailers are driving ordering innovation with digital technology. Luckin Coffee, for its part, is entering the automated retail market with the rollout of a smart unmanned coffee machine and a smart vending machine. And in other automation news, big-box retail is innovating with the help of robots. Walmart, in one case, is aiming to solidify its position as America’s biggest grocer with a robot called Alphabot. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

4,507: Number of self-operated locations of Luckin at the close of last year.

3,600: Number of Starbucks locations in China as of last August.

593: Number of new stores Luckin opened in the second quarter of last year.

56 percent: Share of Walmart’s total U.S. revenue made up of supermarket sales.

10: Number of times faster that automated grocery systems like Alphabot can reportedly pick and pack orders.