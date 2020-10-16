Today In Data

Digital Technology’s Role In Reshaping Retail And Finance 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Digital Tech Reshapes Retail, Finance

The automotive market is continuing its comeback with the digital-first economy taking a lead role, while firms like GameStop have been beneficiaries of orchestration technology. In eCommerce, consumers started shifting to shopping and paying online out of need, but they are now doing so by choice. And in payments innovation, financial institutions are building out systems to supplement or take the place of correspondent banking models. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

339K: Minimum number of customers who have downloaded GameStop’s mobile wallet loyalty card.

60%: Portion of total cross-border payments on the SWIFT network.

53%: Share of consumers who are shifting to online retail shopping because they do not want to go outside.

26%: Portion of businesses concerned about the data security of their cross-border payments.

1.3M: Minimum number of new vehicles sold in August 2020.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.1K
Fintech Investments

Why London’s Calling For The FinTech Industry

2.0K
Buy Now Pay Later

UK Watchdog Investigates Klarna Over Email Fiasco

Apple Unveils Higher-Speed iPhone 12
2.0K
Mobile

Apple Unveils Higher-Speed iPhone 12

1.9K
B2B Payments

How Visa, FIS, TCH, SWIFT, Nacha And Circle See The Future Of Faster, Real-Time Payments Rails

1.8K
B2B Payments

Oracle Debuts New Tech To Optimize Capital

1.8K
eCommerce

New Data: The Six Digital-First Capabilities Consumers Now Want From Merchants

1.7K
Payments Innovation

Report: Helping Banks Speed Payments Cross Border And Make A Clean Correspondent Bank Break

1.7K
Disbursements

Fifth Third Bank: Business Cash Flow Pains Are Driving Instant Payments Uptake

IMF Upgrades GDP Forecast to -4.4 Pct Growth
1.7K
Economy

IMF Upgrades GDP Forecast To -4.4 Pct Growth

Alibaba Accelerates US eCommerce Push With ShipStation Integration
1.6K
B2B Payments

Alibaba Accelerates US eCommerce Push With ShipStation Integration

1.6K
Buy Now Pay Later

PayPal Launches Pay in 3 In The UK In Time For Holiday Shopping

1.6K
Mobile Order Ahead

Qdoba On Curbing Chargeback Fraud With Data Analytics

KeyBank On Firms’ Threats And Opportunities
1.5K
B2B Payments

KeyBank’s Gavrity On The 'Verticalization' Of B2B Payments

1.5K
Startups

PayPal Invests In Extend As Merchants Seek New Ways To Boost Online Conversion

1.5K
Personnel

Dropbox To Let Employees Work From Home Permanently