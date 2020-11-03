Digital Tech, Subscriptions Drive Innovation

This year’s holiday season will be digital-first, and digital-only, for many companies, but estimates on holiday spending vary. In subscriptions, Amazon and Walmart are vying for an increasing portion of consumer spend – and the rivalry could increase with Walmart’s newly rolled out Walmart+. And in payments innovation, restaurants have turned to digital channels to keep diners and staffers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$119: Annual membership fee for Amazon Prime.

56M: Number of Prime members who stream video and music content via Amazon.

26%: Increase in U.S. drive-thru visits from April through June.

17%: Approximate share of U.S. consumers who report having a Walmart+ membership.

9%: Amount that Wells Fargo predicts holiday spending will rise.