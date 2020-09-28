Innovation With Marketplaces, Gaming, Banking

Boosted Commerce is riding the marketplace tailwind by purchasing companies that sell on digital platforms. In technology, Amazon has unveiled its new Luna cloud gaming offering, as it became the latest Big Tech firm to launch its collection of pre-holiday shopping selections. And in finance, credit unions are stepping up to support individuals and companies with digital banking products and greater leniency on extending loans. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$87M: Amount Boosted Commerce received from several investors, including Spencer Rascoff, co-founder of Zillow and Hotwire.

66.7%: Share of CUs with more than $5B in assets that planned to roll out virtual cards prior to the pandemic.

47%: Portion of CU leaders who, prior to the pandemic, expected credit card revenues to exceed debit card revenues.

7%: Average minimum APR for credit cards offered by credit unions.

$5.99: Starting monthly price for Amazon’s Luna gaming subscription.