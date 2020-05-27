Emerging From The Pandemic With eCommerce, IoT

Today In Data

Emerging From The Pandemic With eCommerce And IoT

Chinese eCommerce firms last worked together for an online shopping holiday called Singles Day on 11/11. China is now tallying its take from the “May 5th Shopping Festival” after consumer spending dropped over the past few months due to COVID-19. And smarter cities could emerge stronger from the pandemic, with the Internet of Things (IoT) poised to transform societies in the coming months and years. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$101.1B: The projected value of the global smart home technology market in 2020.

95%: Decrease in U.K. pedestrian traffic recorded by smart city sensors in March 2020 over the prior year.

5.9%: Year-over-year increase in online sales of physical goods in China in Q1.

3.9M: Number of iPhones that Apple sold in China in April.

$2.21B: Minimum GMV in the Shanghai area from the May 5th Shopping Festival 24 hours after launch.

