Growth In Coffee Brands And Unattended Retail

Automated retail is a burgeoning space, with sales growth via many unattended retail devices significantly increasing. However, the industry faces challenges from old machines that haven’t been updated and the deployment of EMV-enabled cards/methods in the U.S. And in coffee retail, Starbucks is amplifying its brand with the Global Coffee Alliance and a new Starbucks Reserve Roastery location. All this, Today in Data.

539: The number of net new stores Starbucks opened in Q1.

110 percent: Maximum sales growth of unattended retail units bringing in less than $2K a year.

100: Approximate number of kiosks Amazon aimed to deploy in India by the end of 2019.

79 cents: Starbucks’ adjusted earnings per share for Q1 FY 2020.

$7.1B: Starbucks’ revenue for Q1 FY 2020.

