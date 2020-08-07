Today In Data

How The Pandemic Has Reshaped The Global Payments Market

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
How The Pandemic Has Reshaped Global Payments

The global health pandemic that started this spring has now pushed past its 120th day, and the global payments landscape is now fundamentally different. Many segments have been hit hard by consumers’ rapid transition to digital channels, while others have unexpectedly soared, pushed by an influx of homebound consumers. The pressure is on across the board for all players to raise the level of their digital game, and the ones who don’t may not be around to play much longer.

 

Data:

$30T: Size of the global cross-border payments market.

$1.7B: Amount of the write-down Johnny Walker maker Diageo took as a result of declining global sales.

47%: Share of consumers who use direct deposit as their preferred method of receiving payment.

32%: Share of U.S. TV-watching households that no longer have traditional pay-TV subscriptions.

30: Approximate number of days the average person needs to habituate to a new behavior.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.9K
Authentication

Report: Skillz Takes Bowling Online — And Strikes Out Bad Actors

2.4K
Security & Fraud

Fiserv: Merchants And The Need For Multilayered Security In A Digital-First World

2.1K
Digital Payments

Coinstar CEO On The Ongoing Journey To Digitize Cash (And Turn It Into Crypto)

Grab Launches Microinvestments, Loans, BNPL
1.8K
financial apps

Grab Launches Microinvestment Solution, Consumer Loans, BNPL Plans

The Digitally Reshaping Market
1.8K
Today In Data

The Digitally Reshaping Market 

Square Rally Sees Valuation Nearing Major Banks
1.7K
Earnings

Cash App Drives Square Strong Q2 Results

Square app
1.7K
Earnings

Square Lands Hard On Cryptocurrency

Western Union app
1.7K
Earnings

Western Union CFO On Q2 And The New-To-WU Consumers’ Big Digital Shift

Tapping Tech To Redesign Use Of Physical Space
1.7K
Innovation

Tapping Tech To Redesign How We Use Physical Space Going Forward

ZoomInfo's IPO Heats Up Before Trading Starts
1.7K
IPO

Software Co BigCommerce IPO Soars 183 Pct

House Democrats Eye Kodak's $765M US Loan
1.7K
Loans

House Democrats Eye Kodak’s $765M US Loan

Teladoc Health
1.7K
Healthcare

Telehealth Heats Up With Teladoc, Livongo Health $18B Merger

Lightspeed Capital app
1.6K
Alternative Credit

Lightspeed, Stripe To Offer SMB Loans

1.6K
Investments

Volante Nets $35M To Expand Cloud Tech

1.6K
B2B Payments

Coke’s Bottlers To Test Ethereum For Supply Chain Management