Impact Of Digital On QSRs, SMBs And Retail

Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) have bolstered their mobile investments in recent times, particularly when it comes to mobile order-ahead functions. In payments, digital marketplaces are serving as virtual storefronts and helping small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) survive – but bringing real-time settlement into the mix can help them thrive. And in retail, Amazon’s sales of clothing and apparel have been on the uptick in the past few years. All this, Today in Data.

Data:



76%: Share of Main Street businesses that have reported cash flow shortages.

45.6M: Expected number of U.S. mobile food delivery app users in 2020.

5%: Decline in year-over-year 90-day active Starbucks Rewards members.

$3.5B: Reported record-high digital sales for Taco Bell in Q2.

$2.27K: Approximate amount the average American spends per year on clothing and apparel.