Today In Data

Innovative Business Models For Groceries, Payment Plans

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Innovative Models For Groceries, Payment Plans

Misfits Market has transformed “rescued” produce into a quickly expanding digital grocery platform. Its growth has been so successful prior to and during the pandemic that it has brought in new funding to grow its unique subscription box model. And in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) arena, flexible in-store payment plans that assist shoppers in handling large-ticket purchases are becoming more popular in the United States. All this, Today in Data.

Data: 

15K: Approximate number of brands that already offer or plan to offer Afterpay’s BNPL solution.

400%: Spike in consumer demand that Misfits Market has seen during the pandemic.

95%: Share of Afterpay payments that never incur late fees.

$85M: Amount of new funding that Misfits Market has attracted to grow its subscription box business model.

1M: Number of U.S. consumers Afterpay recently onboarded within a 10-week span.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Facebook Enables Live Broadcasts Of Group Videos
5.9K
Internet of Things

Facebook Enables Live Broadcasts Of Group Video Chats

mobile food ordering
4.3K
Retail

Digital Initiatives Help QSRs Survive A Q2 Earnings Famine

Starbucks
3.4K
Retail

Starbucks Sweetens Loyalty Perks With Payment Options

Walmart Forms Company To Sell Insurance Policies
3.2K
Walmart

Walmart Plans More Health Clinics In Atlanta Area

3.0K
Bank Regulation

Deep Dive: How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Shifting Latin America’s Open Banking Plans

2.8K
Economy

GOP Mulls Reduced Unemployment Benefit

Trulioo: Digital ID Verification Needs Upgrades
2.7K
Digital Identity

Trulioo: Why Digital Identity Needs Disruption – Right Now

stimulus
2.5K
Economy

Stimulus Talks Kick Off In DC As Economy Flashes Red

2.2K
B2B Payments

Citi Debuts Mobile App For Companies Seeking Capital

2.2K
Economy

IRS Has Recovered 70 Pct Of Stimulus Checks Sent To The Dead

Popshop Brings More Livestreaming To The US
2.1K
Retail

Digital 3.0 At The Intersection of Livestreaming And Retail

Amazon Seeks 9.9 Pct Stake In Reliance Retail
2.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Looks To Snag 9.9 Pct Stake In Reliance Retail

Innovating With Digital Fitness, Commerce
2.1K
Today In Data

Innovating With Digital Fitness And Commerce Platforms

2.0K
B2B Payments

JPMorgan, Hazeltree Team Up For Liquidity Management

2.0K
Authentication

How Endpoint Authentication Can Make (Or Break) The Digital Disbursement