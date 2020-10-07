Today In Data

Innovators Set Their Sights On Digital, D2C Models

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Innovators Set Their Sights On Digital, D2C Models

Restaurants are depending heavily on mobile traffic to help offset declines in walk-in traffic amid the pandemic. Eateries are slowly opening dining rooms and patios at restricted capacity, but some of these reopenings could end with the colder weather. In retail, skincare and beauty brand Cleanlogic is setting its sights on the D2C model, while in innovation, Venmo dropped its first credit card for consumers. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2005: The year Cleanlogic started when  Isaac Shapiro wanted to get into the health and beauty accessories business.

166%: Growth of on-premises dining over the past two months as social distancing orders loosened.

70%: Share of customers who have used smartphones to interact with restaurants.

20%: Growth of the delivery industry over the past five years.

3%: Amount of cashback customers will get in their maximum spend category with the Venmo card.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.8K
Investments

More Private Equity Managers Turning To NAV Credit Facilities

3.0K
B2B Payments

Nacha Adopts New Rules To Modernize ACH Payments

2.5K
B2B Payments

RootAnt Ends Seed Round With $1.46M For Expansion

2.5K
B2B Payments

BlackLine Acquires Rimilia To Boost AI-Powered AR

2.3K
Apple

Apple Updates Website With Phil Schiller’s Replacement

2.1K
B2B Payments

Crafting The Better B2B ‘Customer’ Experience

2.0K
B2B Payments

Visa’s Phalen: Collaborative Commerce Is B2B Payments' Next Act

2.0K
AML

Report: Helping Online SMBs Bridge The AML Compliance Knowledge Gap

2.0K
B2B Payments

Factoring Lands In The Mix Of Firms' Late Payments Strategies

Monetization Key For B2B Payments Digitization
2.0K
B2B Payments

Moving The Business Payments Focus From Price To Process

2.0K
B2B Payments

Cyberattackers Turn To Payments Fraud, Ransomware As Tech Firms Fight Back

2.0K
Big Data

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: EU Aims To Have Big Tech Share Data With Smaller Competitors; Banks Oppose Potential Big Tech Banking Charters

2.0K
Restaurant innovation

MOOYAH On Weathering The Pandemic With Curbside Pickup, Bulk Food Sales

2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Drops To 23-Month Low; Bitcoin Use Up In Egypt

Fleet Feet: Running Shoe Retailer Sprints With Technology
1.9K
Retail

Fleet Feet: Running Shoe Retailer Sprints With Technology