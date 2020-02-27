Today In Data

Personalization And Resale In The Retail Market

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Personalization And Resale In The Retail Market

The resale market is turning out to be one of the hottest trends of the young new year, and is gaining momentum as brick-and-mortar retailers roll out high-end resale platforms. Gap has now joined forces with thredUP, which has taken the lead as a third-party “circular economy” company. And personalized messaging can be a deal-breaker or deal-maker for shoppers, per a new report, but privacy is paramount. All this, Today in Data.

Today in Data

Data:

61 percent: Share of consumers who want more personalization in marketing, messaging and promotions.

53 percent: Portion of consumers who want retailers to respect their anonymity in 2020.

40: Number of locations at which Macy’s has partnered with thredUP.

22 percent: Share of Poshmark sellers who are full-time.

$20B: Approximate value of the overall U.S. resale market.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesco Tesco
3.1K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK
2.8K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK

Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids. Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids.
2.7K
Merchant Innovation

Venmo App Lets Parents Create Debit Card For Kids

fintech acquisitions fintech acquisitions
2.6K
Banking

JPMC CEO: Bank Plans FinTech, Other ‘Very Creative’ Acquisitions

2.6K
Amazon

Is Amazon’s Delivery ‘Purge’ A Boon To Last-Mile Rivals?

2.6K
International

COVID-19 Batters $2.5T Trade Show Events Industry

Vroozi and Strata to work together Vroozi and Strata to work together
2.5K
B2B Payments

Vroozi Expands Procure-To-Pay Offering Into UK

target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings
2.4K
eCommerce

Upswing In Sales Propels Target Into Top 10 eCommerce Sites

H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index
2.3K
Real Estate

Customer Experience Surpasses Brand, Price

coronavirus airport coronavirus airport
2.2K
International

Coronavirus Ripple Effect: Cross-Border Tourism, Retail Sales and Supply Chains Down

UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news
2.2K
Digital Banking

UK FinTech B-Social Notches Extra £7.8M Before Rebranding

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value
2.2K
Cryptocurrency

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value

Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter. Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter.
2.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard Warns Coronavirus Hit To Revenue In Q1

Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money, Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money,
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Ex-Microsoft Engineer Guilty Of Pilfering $10M In eCurrency

Uber Eats delivery Uber Eats delivery
2.2K
Personnel

Uber Ousts Uber Eats Head As It Looks To Stem Losses