Personalization And Resale In The Retail Market

The resale market is turning out to be one of the hottest trends of the young new year, and is gaining momentum as brick-and-mortar retailers roll out high-end resale platforms. Gap has now joined forces with thredUP, which has taken the lead as a third-party “circular economy” company. And personalized messaging can be a deal-breaker or deal-maker for shoppers, per a new report, but privacy is paramount. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

61 percent: Share of consumers who want more personalization in marketing, messaging and promotions.

53 percent: Portion of consumers who want retailers to respect their anonymity in 2020.

40: Number of locations at which Macy’s has partnered with thredUP.

22 percent: Share of Poshmark sellers who are full-time.

$20B: Approximate value of the overall U.S. resale market.