Powering Retail Livestreaming, Digital Banking

Livestreaming firms are getting ready to roll out in the U.S., with Popshop Live set to rival Glamhive as the early movers in a relatively new format. Popshop Live allows for livestreaming to follow sellers’ schedules while also serving as a marketplace. And in banking, the pandemic has transformed how a sizable share of clients interact with their financial institutions, with one major bank seeing a spike in daily mobile check deposits. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

72%: Increase in FinTech app usage in Q1 2020.

50%: Decline in automated teller machine (ATM) use since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

40%: Share of ATMs that run on Windows XP, which no longer receives security upgrades from Microsoft.

10: Number of categories of livestreaming shows on Popshop.

$3M: Amount of funding Popshop announced earlier in July.