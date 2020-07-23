Today In Data

Powering Retail Livestreaming, Banking With Digital Technology

Powering Retail Livestreaming, Digital Banking

Livestreaming firms are getting ready to roll out in the U.S., with Popshop Live set to rival Glamhive as the early movers in a relatively new format. Popshop Live allows for livestreaming to follow sellers’ schedules while also serving as a marketplace. And in banking, the pandemic has transformed how a sizable share of clients interact with their financial institutions, with one major bank seeing a spike in daily mobile check deposits. All this, Today in Data.

Data: 

72%: Increase in FinTech app usage in Q1 2020.

50%: Decline in automated teller machine (ATM) use since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

40%: Share of ATMs that run on Windows XP, which no longer receives security upgrades from Microsoft.

10: Number of categories of livestreaming shows on Popshop.

$3M: Amount of funding Popshop announced earlier in July.

