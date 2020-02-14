Today In Data

Reinventing Shopping And Agriculture With Innovation

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Innovating In Shopping And Agriculture

Developers, among others, are working on reinventing the mall, which is still a compelling retail venue. And payment flexibility could be one of the keys that brings the consumer back to these facilities. In digital innovation, vertical farm operators are driving a technology revolution with artificial intelligence as well as data. All this, Today in Data.

Today in DataData:

81 percent: Share of Gen Z consumers who prefer to shop in stores.

73 percent: Portion of Gen Z consumers who like to discover new products in stores.

67: Gallons of water that it takes to produce one pound of oranges.

35 percent: Share of consumers who would prefer to pay for big-ticket items in a series of installments.

26: Gallons of water it takes to produce one pound of tomatoes.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.8K
Disbursements

Ohio University On Paper Checks And The Higher Ed Financial Aid Catch 22

sustainable farming sustainable farming
3.4K
Merchant Innovation

Farming’s AI, Data Driven (And Vertical) Tech Revolution

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
3.4K
Banking

Goldman Sachs: To Compete, Bank Needs Top Tier Tech Talent

earning report earning report
3.4K
Earnings

Western Union On Doubling Down On Digital In 2020

3.2K
B2B Payments

J.P. Morgan: Real-Time Treasury A Key Driver Of Corporate’s Loyalty

contactless payments tap to pay contactless payments tap to pay
3.0K
VISA

Visa On Tap To Pay, Cash Displacement And B2B Payments

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019 SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019
2.8K
Global Payments

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019

No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security
2.8K
Security & Fraud

Is No-Factor Authentication Digital Security’s Future?

PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal And FIS Team On Loyalty Points Redemption

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’ The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’
2.7K
Security & Fraud

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’

2.6K
SMBs

New Report: One Day Too Long: Why Small Businesses Want Rapid Settlement

https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/ https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/
2.5K
Brexit

N26 Exits UK Post Brexit

online bank account online bank account
2.4K
Digital Banking

Platforms Help FIs And FinTechs Break Down Silos

Uber on smartphone Uber on smartphone
2.3K
International

Uber Money Expands To India

Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone
2.3K
Payment Methods

Fiserv’s Clover Lets Diners Scan To Pay With Apple Pay