Restaurants are working overtime to make sure their ordering systems are as frictionless and safe as possible amid the pandemic, with a number of them deploying advanced technologies to do so. And in retail, merchants are showing signs that they’re concerned about the first mile – product availability – in addition to the last mile. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

428%: Year-over-year increase in digital food ordering in June for customers aged 65 and older.

90%: Accuracy of Rebel Foods’ order forecasting after tapping a machine learning algorithm.

84M: Approximate number of U.S. consumers who will shift some or all of their holiday retail shopping to digital channels.

71%: Share of QSR customers in favor of restaurants incorporating AI into their business operations.

44%: Portion of retailers who cite inventory as a potential obstacle to their success this holiday season.