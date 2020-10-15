Today In Data

Retailers Put The Spotlight On Digital Ordering, Product Availability 

Restaurants are working overtime to make sure their ordering systems are as frictionless and safe as possible amid the pandemic, with a number of them deploying advanced technologies to do so. And in retail, merchants are showing signs that they’re concerned about the first mile – product availability – in addition to the last mile. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

428%: Year-over-year increase in digital food ordering in June for customers aged 65 and older.

90%: Accuracy of Rebel Foods’ order forecasting after tapping a machine learning algorithm.

84M: Approximate number of U.S. consumers who will shift some or all of their holiday retail shopping to digital channels.

71%: Share of QSR customers in favor of restaurants incorporating AI into their business operations.

44%: Portion of retailers who cite inventory as a potential obstacle to their success this holiday season.

