The Rise Of Subscriptions Amid The Pandemic 

Consumers who are remaining in their residences and looking for low-contact ways to shop during COVID-19 tend to enjoy having essential products regularly delivered to them. This preference appears to be fueling an uptake in subscriptions for everyday goods. And Apple went live with its big yearly autumn event to unveil its newest technology offerings, with the Apple Watches and Apple One subscription taking center stage. All this, Today in Data.

Data:



$329: Starting price of the new entry-level iPad, now called the 8th generation.

68%: Projected compound annual growth rate of the subscription commerce industry through 2025.

57%: Share of U.K. consumers who pay for subscriptions.

43%: Year-over-year increase in D2C subscription sign-ups from March through June 2020.

$9.99: Monthly cost of Apple’s much-anticipated fitness subscription.