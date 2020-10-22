Today In Data

Shifts In Consumer Retail Habits And Commerce

Consumers will spend less overall this holiday season, while they will spend more time online. They are also more frequently choosing contactless payment methods in stores. In eCommerce, eBay is rolling out a new reCommerce marketplace, while, in omnicommerce, businesses have to create stronger and more effective cross-border and digital commerce operations. All this, Today in Data.

 

Data:

66%: Share of Americans who plan to buy gifts for family and friends this holiday.

57: Number of instant payment networks around the world.

42%: Approximate share of consumers who saved all or part of their stimulus payment.

19%: Share of U.S. SMBs that do not accept digital payments in any form.

6: Minimum number of banks most international companies work with.

