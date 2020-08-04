Today In Data

Social Media Innovations And SMB Challenges

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Social Media Innovations And SMB Challenges

Burberry has created a “mini program” with Tencent that provides exclusive content and tailored experiences that can be unlocked on WeChat, at a time when China has millions of mini-communities on the social media platform. And in small business, a sizable share of SMBs have tapped their personal financial lifelines, including credit cards, to keep their companies operational. All this, Today in Data.

Data:  

35%: Share of SMBs that have used personal funds to finance operations during the pandemic.

11.6%: Estimated share of China’s total retail eCommerce sales that are driven by social commerce.

$10.4B: Minimum amount of reserves J.P. Morgan set aside for potential loan losses.

3.1%: Estimated portion of personal loans that were delinquent in June.

1B: Minimum number of WeChat’s active monthly users.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.6K
Loans

Rubio: Revamped PPP, SMB Loan Programs Aim To Smooth Out ‘Uneven Recovery’

4.0K
Security & Fraud

FinCEN Warns Of COVID Scams Targeting FIs, Consumers

2.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $12K For 30 Minutes; Colorado Lottery Partners With Chainlink For Contest

Restaurant Transactions Dip Amid Coronavirus
2.3K
SMBs

CEOs Predict ‘Wave Of Permanent Closures’ Unless More Relief Is Given To SMBs

HSBC
2.1K
Banking

HSBC Sees Profits Fall As Bad Debts Top $6B

1.9K
B2B Payments

The AP Approach Behind Ethically Sourced Chocolate

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Phone
1.7K
Mobile

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Smartphone

1.6K
Debt

Consumers Use Stimulus Money To Pay Down Credit Card Debt

1.6K
Earnings

Big US Corporations Exceed Earnings Predictions During Economic Low Point

1.6K
B2B Payments

Corsair Capital Plans MSTS Acquisition To Boost B2B Payment Business

Why Heal Is Bringing Back Medical House Calls
1.6K
Healthcare

Is There A Doctor In The House? Why Heal’s CEO Thinks There Should Be

Digital Platforms And The Illusion Of Monopoly
1.5K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech And The Optical Illusion Of Monopoly

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering

1.4K
Digital-First Banking

How FIs Can Get A Perfect Score on Their Digital-First Offerings

1.4K
B2B Payments

How B2B Payments Fraud Hides Within The Enterprise