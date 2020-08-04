Social Media Innovations And SMB Challenges

Burberry has created a “mini program” with Tencent that provides exclusive content and tailored experiences that can be unlocked on WeChat, at a time when China has millions of mini-communities on the social media platform. And in small business, a sizable share of SMBs have tapped their personal financial lifelines, including credit cards, to keep their companies operational. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

35%: Share of SMBs that have used personal funds to finance operations during the pandemic.

11.6%: Estimated share of China’s total retail eCommerce sales that are driven by social commerce.

$10.4B: Minimum amount of reserves J.P. Morgan set aside for potential loan losses.

3.1%: Estimated portion of personal loans that were delinquent in June.

1B: Minimum number of WeChat’s active monthly users.