The Ubiquitously Digitizing Retail Environment

The question is no longer about when the world will go digital – nowadays we’re asking whether the digital-first world will outlast the COVID-19 pandemic that created it. Consumers shop online, bank online, entertain themselves online and base their decisions on the digital services a firm will offer them. And the longer they do it and learn to like it, the more likely those changes will be permanent.

Data:

$719M: Mercari’s annual sales in 2019.

104M: Number of Americans who have become digital shifters as a result of the pandemic.

100M: Size of TikTok’s American user base.

70%: Estimated share of the banking market that will have RTP access by the end of its first year.

31%: Share of younger consumers who would work with a firm because they provide voice-activated payment services.