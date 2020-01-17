Walmart is making changes to its executive team after the holiday shopping season, according to a report by CNBC.

Walmart’s chief merchant, Steve Bratspies, is leaving, according to an internal memo sent to Walmart workers by U.S. CEO John Furner.

Bratspies will be replaced by Scott McCall, who was formerly the head of entertainment, toys and seasonal at the retail giant.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished as a team …” Bratspies said. “I will always cherish my Walmart family and take pride in the growth we fueled together, but it’s time for a new challenge. I am excited about what’s ahead for me and for Walmart.”

There have been other management changes at Walmart as well.

Furner recently took on his position as U.S. CEO, and before that he worked as the chief of Sam’s Club.

Ashley Buchanan, chief merchant for Walmart’s U.S. eCommerce business, departed last month to become the new CEO of craft outfit Michael’s.

In the summer, Walmart started merging Jet.com with its own business, and got rid of the Jet president position. Marc Lore, who is a co-founder of Jet.com, is the head of Walmart’s U.S. eCommerce business.

On Friday (Jan. 17), the company said Dacona Smith is going to be the new chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., a position he used to have at Sam’s Club. Lance de la Rosa will replace Smith.

“These moves demonstrate the depth of talent in our business and the opportunity for the advancement at Walmart,” Furner said.

Walmart hasn’t yet revealed how it did over the holidays, although Target did, saying it missed estimates due to disappointing sales in toys and electronics. Amazon, for its part, said the holiday season was record-breaking, although it hasn’t revealed official figures yet either.

The National Retail Federation said holiday sales were up 4.1 percent throughout the industry. Walmart will report its fourth quarter earnings next month.