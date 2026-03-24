Walmart Shuts Down Agentic Commerce With OpenAI

Highlights
Walmart is pulling back from OpenAI’s ChatGPT checkout after conversions came in roughly three times lower than on its own site.
OpenAI is now reworking the model as retailers push to retain control over checkout and customer data.
Walmart is shifting to embed Sparky into ChatGPT while keeping cart and transactions on its own platform, a model that is already showing stronger performance.
Walmart is pulling back from OpenAI’s Instant Checkout feature inside ChatGPT after internal data showed conversion rates were roughly three times lower than transactions completed on its own website, as reported by Wired.
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Agentic AI, AI, ChatGPT, checkout, ecommerce, Instant Checkout, News, OpenAI, PYMNTS News, Retail, Sparky