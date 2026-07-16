Agentic AI, Markets and Competition Law

Agentic AI is emerging to perform tasks that human consumers have done by themselves using traditional market mechanisms for decades. Current trends suggest that the AI models that are driving this shift will only get more powerful, making consumer-facing agentic AI likely to grow in adoption. The rise of agentic AI has implications for competition law. First, it will require further development of enforcement approaches to algorithmic collusion – which itself is still in a nascent doctrinal f

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...