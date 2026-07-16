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Agentic AI, Markets and Competition Law

BY | July 16, 2026

Agentic AI is emerging to perform tasks that human consumers have done by themselves using traditional market mechanisms for decades. Current trends suggest that the AI models that are driving...

Agentic AI is emerging to perform tasks that human consumers have done by themselves using traditional market mechanisms for decades. Current trends suggest that the AI models that are driving this shift will only get more powerful, making consumer-facing agentic AI likely to grow in adoption. The rise of agentic AI has implications for competition law. First, it will require further development of enforcement approaches to algorithmic collusion – which itself is still in a nascent doctrinal f

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