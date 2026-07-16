Agentic AI’s Regulatory Conundrum

In this article, Anant Raut considers the broader regulatory challenges posed by agentic AI. As these systems become more autonomous and capable of acting independently, regulators face difficult questions regarding accountability, governance, and the appropriate legal frameworks through which to supervise increasingly complex AI ecosystems. His contribution highlights the emerging policy dilemmas that accompany the technology’s rapid development.

By Anant Raut[1]

I. Introduction

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