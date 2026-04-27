AI Data Centers: Competition Law and the Energy Challenge

This article explores the competition law implications of AI-driven growth in data centers, emphasizing the sector’s rapidly expanding energy footprint and its broader environmental and infrastructural consequences. The authors identify a range of emerging antitrust risks, from information sharing in colocation environments to foreclosure concerns arising from concentrated control over critical infrastructure and energy access. The authors situate these risks within EU competition law, drawing

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