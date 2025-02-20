A PYMNTS Company

Antitrust and the Supply Chain: Protecting the Power of the Markets

BY | February 20, 2025

The role of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division has a lot to do with supply chains.  Supply chain management involves the flow of materials, financial transactions, and relationships between…

The role of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division has a lot to do with supply chains.  Supply chain management involves the flow of materials, financial transactions, and relationships between enterprises, and flow both upstream (from suppliers to buyers) and downstream (from enterprises to customers).  Because of the rise of global trade and the increased scrutiny on transparency within supply chains, as well as the increased emphasis on borders and tariffs, the Antitrust division

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Apple Pushes Back Against UK Regulator’s Proposed Browser Market Remedies
FTC Seeks Public Input on Alleged Censoring by Big Tech
Aviv Nevo Rejoins Cornerstone Research as Expert in Antitrust and Competition Policy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls for DOJ Scrutiny of Disney-Fubo Deal Over Antitrust Concerns