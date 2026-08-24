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Antitrust Chronicle® – Antitrust Antipasto

BY | August 24, 2026

Dear Readers,   Competition policy has never existed in isolation from politics, economics, or institutional change. But the relationship between those forces is becoming more explicit, more contested, and more...

Dear Readers,

 

Competition policy has never existed in isolation from politics, economics, or institutional change. But the relationship between those forces is becoming more explicit, more contested, and more consequential than at any point in recent memory. This year’s annual Editorial Board Antipasto brings together a collection of reflections from leading practitioners, economists, and scholars on some of the most important developments shaping competition law across jurisdiction

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