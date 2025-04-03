Antitrust Chronicle® – China Edition: Year of the Snake

Dear Readers,

We are pleased to present our annual China Chronicle, presenting a curated collection of cutting-edge perspectives on competition law and policy in China. This edition arrives at a time of rapid evolution in both regulatory frameworks and enforcement practices, offering timely insights into the intersection of antitrust, intellectual property, market regulation, and geopolitical influence. Our contributors—leading scholars and practitioners—deliver rigorous analysis and

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...