Antitrust Chronicle® – Computational Antitrust

Dear Readers,

This edition of the Chronicle is devoted to computational antitrust — a term that, five years ago, still had to be defined before it could be discussed, and which now describes a working practice inside dozens of competition agencies. The contributions gathered here take stock of that shift from three angles: the state of the field as a whole, the enforcement gaps that the next generation of AI systems will open, and the analytical discipline that new theories of harm will

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