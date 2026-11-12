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Antitrust Chronicle® – Data Portability

BY | November 12, 2026

Dear Readers, This edition of the Chronicle is devoted to data portability. What began as a modest right in Article 20 GDPR has become a fixture of digital regulation: continuous,...

Dear Readers,

This edition of the Chronicle is devoted to data portability. What began as a modest right in Article 20 GDPR has become a fixture of digital regulation: continuous, real-time portability under the Digital Markets Act, user-triggered access to connected-device data under the Data Act, a portability conduct requirement in the United Kingdom, and new social-graph statutes in U.S. states. Yet the more widely portability is mandated, the more pressing the questions become — what data

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