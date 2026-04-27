A PYMNTS Company

Antitrust Chronicle® – Energy & Data Centers

BY | April 27, 2026

Dear Readers,   This Chronicle examines the increasingly tight interconnection between AI infrastructure, energy systems, and competition law. As data centers scale at unprecedented speed, the competitive questions they raise...

Dear Readers,

 

This Chronicle examines the increasingly tight interconnection between AI infrastructure, energy systems, and competition law. As data centers scale at unprecedented speed, the competitive questions they raise are no longer confined to digital markets alone, but extend deep into physical infrastructure, procurement, and regulatory frameworks. The contributions in this issue collectively map how energy constraints, collaboration imperatives, and infrastructural control are re

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Cooley Expands Global Antitrust Practice With Senior Leadership Appointment
Meatpacking Giants Face Federal Antitrust Scrutiny Over Consumer Prices
Maryland Becomes First State to Ban Algorithmic Pricing in Grocery Stores
Unanimous Senate Judiciary Committee Advances GUARD Act