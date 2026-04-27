Antitrust Chronicle® – Energy & Data Centers

Dear Readers,

This Chronicle examines the increasingly tight interconnection between AI infrastructure, energy systems, and competition law. As data centers scale at unprecedented speed, the competitive questions they raise are no longer confined to digital markets alone, but extend deep into physical infrastructure, procurement, and regulatory frameworks. The contributions in this issue collectively map how energy constraints, collaboration imperatives, and infrastructural control are re

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