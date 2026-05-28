Antitrust Chronicle® – (Geo)Political Antitrust

Dear Readers,

For much of its modern history, antitrust has presented itself as a technocratic exercise: a discipline of market definition, competitive effects, and carefully calibrated interventions designed to preserve the competitive process. Yet the assumptions underlying that world increasingly appear unsettled. Competition authorities now operate amid strategic rivalry, industrial policy, technological competition, and geopolitical fragmentation. Questions once viewed as external to

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