Antitrust Chronicle® – National Security

Dear Readers,

For most of its modern history, U.S. antitrust defined itself partly by what it declined to consider. That separation is no longer holding. National security has entered competition analysis by a variety of unmarked entrances — statements of interest, remedy definitions, settlement decisions, investment screening, and trade measures whose competitive consequences arrive uninvited. This edition of the Chronicle takes up what follows.

Rod Rosenstein & Timothy Finley open

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