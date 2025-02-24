A PYMNTS Company

Artificial Intelligence Adoption in the Healthcare Industry: After a Slow Start, Hospitals Are Finally Starting to Use AI

BY | February 24, 2025

The adoption of artificial intelligence (“AI”) in healthcare has been slow. Our research shows that between 2015 and 2018, U.S. hospitals exhibited an AI adoption rate of just 2.8 percent.…

The adoption of artificial intelligence (“AI”) in healthcare has been slow. Our research shows that between 2015 and 2018, U.S. hospitals exhibited an AI adoption rate of just 2.8 percent. Using job postings as a proxy for adoption, we found that AI hiring, to the extent it existed, was concentrated in administrative rather than clinical roles. However, by 2022, AI adoption had significantly increased, with 27 percent of hospitals reporting AI use in administrative workflows, 14 percent hiri

