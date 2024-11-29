Assessing the Potential for Antitrust Moats and Trenches in the Generative AI Industry

This article explores the economic dynamics and competition issues within the fast-advancing Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry. Generative AI, encompassing hardware, models, and applications, has seen rapid growth across sectors, offering potential for efficiency gains and innovation. However, this growth has drawn attention from antitrust regulators concerned about risks such as the concentration of key inputs, the extension of existing market power, and strategic arrangements be

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...