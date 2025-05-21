A PYMNTS Company

Bolder by Design: Crafting Pro-Competitive Industrial Policies For Complex Challenges

BY and | May 21, 2025

Competition policy, through advocacy and enforcement, is essential in ensuring effective industrial policy strategies and outcomes. Drawing on examples from telecommunications, public procurement for the green transition, and digital payment infrastructure, this article highlights certain pro-competitive industrial policies and the role of competition authorities in co-designing policies that promote open, dynamic and competitive markets. Despite the risks of tensions, this article underscores h

