Brussels Effect in AI Regulation? A Glance at Brazil

The EU Artificial Intelligence Act entered into force in August 2024 and is the first comprehensive regulation of artificial intelligence worldwide. While many countries across the globe joined not only the race to AI but also the race to AI regulation, the question is whether the EU regulatory model will prevail so that we are seeing a new case of the ‘Brussels Effect’. To this end, this contribution delves into the latest Brazilian regulatory proposal to identify its key aspects as well as

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...