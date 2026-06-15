Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL): A Global Overview of Architecture, Consumer Vulnerabilities and Regulatory Response

This article examines the rapid global expansion of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, evaluating their transition from a niche payment option to a strong alternative in the consumer credit market. Driven by disrupting events and technological developments which changed consumer habits and digital commerce, BNPL offers frictionless, short-term installment loans while introducing significant behavioral and systemic risks among financially vulnerable populations. In response to these mounting ris

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