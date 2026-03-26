Cartel Enforcement Moves Into the Labor Market: Trends and Implications

The enforcement landscape surrounding no-poach and wage-fixing practices has undergone a marked shift in recent years, with competition authorities across the globe placing unprecedented emphasis on alleged labor market collusion. The year 2025 saw a series of landmark decisions in the EU, U.K., and U.S. that not only underscored this shift in enforcement priorities but also set the stage for intensified scrutiny in the years ahead. This trend has continued into 2026, as evidenced by the exp

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